Ford's battery-electric F-150 Lightning has been revealed, and with a starting price of less than $40,000. That isn't bad considering even the base model will come with 426 hp and an estimated 230 miles of range. Top-end models will have 563 hp on tap.

Acura's TLX Type S is shipping out to showrooms this month and we've just put one to the test. The handsome sports sedan appeals as a value-priced daily driver with a sporty flair, but it lacks the track chops of European rivals.

Volkswagen's CEO has teased an electric hot hatch concept dubbed the ID.X. It's based on the ID.3 compact hatch sold overseas but is 440 pounds lighter. It's also more powerful than the latest Golf R.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning arrives for $39,974, aims for work instead of party tricks

First drive review: 2021 Acura TLX Type S excels on the street, falls flat on the track

VW ID.X concept teases 328-hp electric hot hatch

Review update: 2021 Nissan Armada honors the strong, silent type of SUVs

Mercedes-Benz hydrogen-electric semi starts testing

Musk: Tesla Model Y made in Texas will have higher-density 4680 cells

2023 Lamborghini Urus spy shots: Mid-cycle update for high-riding Raging Bull

IIHS, Consumer Reports name safest used cars

Porsche readies track-focused Cayenne Coupe

US mail delivery might still go all-electric with $8 billion provision