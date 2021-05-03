Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera plans to celebrate its 95th anniversary this year with the reveal of a new car.

Little is known about the car but we know it will be a coupe with two seats and a mid-engine layout. It will be the first mid-engine car, in fact, from the legendary Italian coachbuilder.

It isn't clear what car will serve as the donor chassis, but a modern mid-engine Ferrari such as the 488 GTB or F8 Tributo is a strong possibility as Touring tends to base its cars on Italian bones.

Teaser for Touring Superleggera's first mid-engine car

The company also said the new car will follow the artistic style of the Disco Volante and Aero 3, both of which are based on Italian cars, in this case the Alfa Romeo 8C and Ferrari F12, respectively. Both cars are also shown alongside the new mid-engine car in the teasers above.

Touring said the new car is in the final stage of production and will be revealed in June. A formal debut will then follow at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering during the 2021 Monterey Car Week in August.

Touring finally launched in the United States last spring with the Maserati GranTurismo-based Sciadipersia. It's likely the new car will also be available here, though Touring hasn't said how many will actually be built. Typically the production only a numbers a dozen or so.