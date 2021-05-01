This week we took a spin in the 2021 Audi RS 7 Sportback. The svelte super hatch is an upgrade over the old car in nearly every way. It’s more luxurious, features better technology, offers superior comfort, and the handling has improved as well, but there's something still missing.

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392

Another vehicle we tested was Jeep's new V-8-powered Wrangler. It's called the Wrangler Rubicon 392, and if you're looking for a Wrangler with 0-60 mph times well under 5.0 seconds, this is the one for you.

Teaser for Lotus Emira due in 2022

Lotus this week announced the new Emira sports car as the replacement for the Elise, Exige and Evora. The car isn't due for a reveal for a couple of months but we have some teaser shots that hint at what's to come.

Aston Martin V12 Speedster in DBR1 specification

Last year Aston Martin revealed a bespoke speedster powered by a V-12 engine. Just 88 examples are destined to be built, and this week we learned of an exclusive specification that honors Aston Martin's DBR1 race car that won overall at the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Cunningham 60th Anniversary C8 Corvette

The Aston speedster wasn't the only car built to honor a Le Mans winner in the headlines this week. Cunningham Automotive has a modern Corvette honoring the Briggs Cunningham C1 that took home a class victory in the 1960 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Toyota GR010 Hybrid LMH race car at the 2021 8 Hours of Spa

Speaking of Le Mans, today is the first race of the new Le Mans Hypercar class in the World Endurance Championship. Only Toyota and Alpine will have contenders in the class this year, and of these only Toyota will have an actual hypercar racer.

2022 Hyundai Kona N

Hyundai revealed its new Kona N compact performance crossover. The vehicle arrives for the 2022 model year and blurs the lines between hot hatch and crossover with its agile moves and 276-hp turbo-4.

GTO Engineering Squalo

And finally, an expert restorer of classic Ferraris is now building its own cars from scratch. The first of these was revealed this week as a Ferrari 250 GTO-inspired model called the Squalo, which will be powered by an in-house developed 4.0-liter, quad-cam V-12 paired to a manual transmission.