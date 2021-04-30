We drove the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, Hennessey unveiled the Mammoth SUV 1000, and we spent some time with the 2021 Audi RS 7. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We drove the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 and were left wondering whether a vehicle like this should really be this fast. It delivers on every marketable promise with its big knobby tires, loud V-8 burble, and ridiculous off-road capability. It's the toy for big boys.

The 2023 Lotus Emira was spotted undergoing testing on public roads. The sports car will be the last Lotus to be powered by a gasoline engine as the automaker prepares for the electric future.

Hennessey Performance Engineering announced the Mammoth SUV 1000. The seven-seat SUV is based on the Ram 1500 TRX. Its 1,019-hp supercharged V-8 and full-time four-wheel drive give the beast an estimated 0-60 mph time of 3.2 seconds.

The 2022 Honda Civic made its debut with a pair of 4-cylinder engines, an Accord-like exterior, and a simplified interior. The 11th-generation of the compact car sets the stage for the Si and Type R, both of which will return with 6-speed manual transmissions.

We drove the 2021 Audi RS 7 and found it's a refined and heavy touring car with gobs of power. It's lost some of the playfulness that we loved about the last-generation, but it has also upped its luxury and tech game.