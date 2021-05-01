Supercars with manual transmissions are getting rarer, which is why this 2008 Koenigsegg CCX is a notable find. First spotted by Road & Track, it's got the requisite three pedals, and is currently for sale through Cleveland dealership Marshall Goldman with a $1.2 million asking price.

One of just 29 CCXs built, this one currently shows 1,541 miles on the odometer. It's finished in Metallic Black, with carbon-fiber wheels and exposed carbon-fiber door sills. The interior is black leather and Alcantara, but with more carbon fiber mixed in for dashboard inserts, the steering wheel, and air vents. The two bucket seats are also made from carbon fiber.

The car's 6-speed manual transmission is bolted to a 4.7-liter supercharged V-8, which produces 806 hp and 676 lb-ft of torque. In true supercar fashion, the engine is mounted behind the driver and powers the rear wheels. Koenigsegg quotes 0-62 mph in 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of over 245 mph. The CCX also once held the lap record at the Top Gear Test Track, near the height of the show's popularity.

2008 Koenigsegg CCX (Photo by Marshall Goldman)

This CCX also sports carbon-ceramic brakes, a front-end lift system, rearview camera, tire-pressure monitoring system, and a fire extinguisher, according to the listing.

Koenigsegg never dwells on a particular model for long. The CCX was soon surpassed by CCX Edition and CCXR models, and then by a clean-sheet design in the form of the Agera. That car, in turn, has been replaced by the current trifecta of Koenigsegg supercars—the Regera, Jesko, and Gemera.

All three bring impressive technology to the table, such as the Jesko's Light Speed Transmission, or the Gemera's 3-cylinder FreeValve engine. But none offers a manual transmission.