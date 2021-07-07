Lamborghini has unveiled the final version of the Aventador, the Aventador Ultimae. The stunning supercar is also the last Lamborghini to be powered purely by a V-12 engine, as the Aventador's successor is set to feature a V-12 in a plug-in hybrid configuration.

Lotus has revealed its new Emira sports car, the British automaker's last model to feature an internal-combustion engine of any sort. The Emira has two engine options to choose from; one is the same supercharged Toyota engine powering the outgoing Evora, and the other is a new unit sourced from Mercedes-Benz AMG.

BMW has revealed a new generation of its 2-Series coupe. It's due at dealerships in November, and yes there's an M2 variant being cooked up as well.

