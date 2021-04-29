We've posted up a review of the 2021 Audi RS 7 Sportback. The svelte super hatch is an upgrade over the old car in nearly every way. It’s more luxurious, features better technology, offers superior comfort, and the handling has improved as well, but there's something still missing.

Lotus this week announced the new Emira sports car as the replacement for the Elise, Exige and Evora. The Emira is due for a reveal on July 6 and we've got spy shots of a test mule.

Toyota and Lexus are planning new crossovers with electrification and seating for up to eight. The Toyota is expected to use some variation of the Highlander name while the Lexus is expected to introduce a new nameplate, possibly TX.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2021 Audi RS 7 Sportback grows up for better or worse

2023 Lotus Emira spy shots: Last Lotus with internal-combustion engine spotted

New 3-row Lexus and Toyota crossovers to be built in Indiana, feature hands-free driver assist

2022 Toyota Sienna Woodland narrows gap between minivan and SUV

2022 Honda Civic dials up wow factor with good looks, digital dash

Venture hatches "hydrogen hubs" to power fuel-cell garbage trucks—from waste

Daimler, Volvo developing fuel-cell trucks via Cellcentric joint venture

2021 Genesis GV80 review

Italdesign and Williams to offer performance electric car development services

Tesla may be banking a lot on its new battery cell format: Semi, Cybertruck, Model S Plaid+