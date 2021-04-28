The 2022 model year sees Mercedes-Benz AMG's GLC63 S available in both regular and coupe-like body styles for the first time here in the United States. Previously, the high-performance crossover only came with the GLC-Class' coupe-like body. The good news is that performance is unchanged, regardless of which body you pick.

BMW's next-generation 2-Series coupe is taking shape, and yes there will be an M2 variant. A prototype for the new 2-Series has just been spotted and it's wearing the least camouflage gear yet. The lack of camo points to a reveal happening later this year.

Last year Aston Martin revealed a bespoke speedster powered by a V-12 engine. Just 88 examples are destined to be built, and today we learned of an exclusive specification that honors Aston Martin's DBR1 race car that won overall at the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

