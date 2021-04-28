Buyers in the United States looking to purchase Mercedes-Benz AMG's GLC63 S currently have to settle for the GLC-Class' coupe-like body style. However, this changes for the 2022 model year as Mercedes is finally making the GLC63 S available with the GLC-Class' regular body.

Yes, set to join the existing GLC63 S Coupe (shown below) in U.S. showrooms for the first time is the GLC63 S. Both body styles will continue to be available in the slightly tamer GLC63 grade, as well as the entry-level GLC43 grade.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 63 S Coupe first drive review

Deliveries of the 2022 GLC63 S start in the fourth quarter of the year. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch but expect a slight discount on the pricing of the GLC63 S Coupe, which for 2021 starts at $85,550, including destination. Forgoing the sexier coupe-like body not only adds space but also saves you some cash.

Fortunately there isn't any drop in performance with the GLC-Class' regular body. Mercedes quotes a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds and a governed top speed of 174 mph for the GLC63 S, regardless of body style.

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC63 S

Making this performance possible is the familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 built by AMG. Here it's tuned to deliver 503 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. The same engine in the GLC63 makes 469 hp and 479 lb-ft. Buyers opting for the GLC43 receive a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 with 385 hp and 384 lb-ft. In each case there's a 9-speed automatic and all-wheel drive included as standard.

The GLC63 S grade brings more than just a potent powertrain. There's also the aggressive styling package, as well as powerful brakes and sport-tuned suspension. The vehicle also benefits from an electronic limited-slip differential and tires measuring a chunky 295-millimeters wide at the rear.

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC63 S

Inside, the usual AMG upgrades include grippy buckets up front, plenty of AMG logos, and aluminum and carbon-fiber dash accents. You also get an AMG-specific drive mode selector.

Before you rush out purchase a GLC63 S, or any GLC-Class variant for that matter, note that a new generation is in the works and coming soon. The redesigned GLC-Class has been spotted testing and is expected to start sales in 2022 as a 2023 model.