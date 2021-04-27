After giving the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX more power, Hennessey Performance Engineering decided to give it more seats. The Hennessey Mammoth SUV 1000 turns the TRX into a seven seater with four-figure power output.

The Mammoth SUV gets the same powertrain upgrades as the previously unveiled Hennessey Mammoth 1000, boosting output from the 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 from the stock 702 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque to 1,012 hp and 969 lb-ft of torque.

The initial Mammoth 1000 retained the stock TRX pickup body, but the SUV 1000 swaps the bed for an enclosed cabin, allowing it to seat seven adults "in comfort," with luggage space behind the third row, according to a Hennessey press release. Hennessey quotes 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds, and a quarter-mile time of 11.4 seconds at 120 mph—the same as the Mammoth 1000 pickup.

The Mammoth SUV 1000 also gets an off-road package, including a 2.5-inch lift, a custom front bumper with embedded LEDs, a front-suspension leveling kit, and 20-inch wheels wrapped in 35-inch off-road tires.

Production will be limited to 20 units, priced at $375,000 each. That's more than twice the $135,350 asking price for the Mammoth 1000 pickup, which has a planned 200-unit production run for 2021. Hennessey is also planning a TRX-based Mammoth 6x6, powered by a 1,200-hp Hellephant crate engine. The company only plans to build three of these hulking trucks, each with a $500,000 price tag.

This isn't the first time Hennessey has converted a pickup truck into an SUV. The company unveiled a Ford F-150 Raptor SUV in 2012, and launched a Ford F-250 SUV in 2015, the latter looking like the modern-day Excursion the Blue Oval has shied away from building.