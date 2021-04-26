Ford on Monday released final specifications and pricing for the Mach-E GT and Mach-E GT Performance Edition, the sportiest versions of its electric SUV. The GT starts at $61,000, while the GT Performance Edition starts at $66,000 (both prices include destination), and both are available to order now.

Both versions have dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrains producing 480 hp. Torque output is pegged at 600 lb-ft for the GT, and 634 lb-ft for the GT Performance Edition. Other all-wheel-drive Mach-E variants make 346 hp and 428 lb-ft, and Ford also offers rear-wheel-drive versions with a single motor.

Ford quotes 0-60 mph times of 3.8 seconds for the GT and 3.5 seconds for the GT Performance Edition. The latter figure matches the Tesla Model Y Performance, which has a $61,190 base price.

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition

EPA range estimates are 250 miles for the GT and 235 miles for the Performance Edition. That's substantially less than the longest-range Mach-E, the California Route 1, which can go 305 miles on a charge. The Tesla Model Y Performance as an EPA-estimated 303-mile range.

The Mach-E GT Performance Edition also adds Brembo-branded brake calipers, magnetic dampers, and Pirelli summer tires in place of the Mach-E GT's Continental all-season rubber. Both models are available with Ford's BlueCruise driver-assist system, which can control steering, acceleration, and braking on certain stretches of highway. Unlike Tesla, Ford also uses a driver-monitoring system to guard against misuse.

Ford plans to begin deliveries of the Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition in early fall. They may not be the only performance versions of the Mach-E. We've heard that a Shelby version might be in the works as well.