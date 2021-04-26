The Michael Jordan-backed 23XI NASCAR team and its driver, Bubba Wallace, will be the subject of a Netflix documentary series, the streaming service announced Thursday. The release date will be announced at a later time.

The series "will take viewers behind the scenes of the 2021 NASCAR season through the eyes of Wallace," according to a blurb on NASCAR's website. Wallace is the only Black driver currently racing full time in the top NASCAR Cup Series, and was thrust into the spotlight last year as NASCAR moved to address racial issues amid nationwide protests sparked by the police murder of George Floyd.

Wallace previously drove for Richard Petty Motorsports, but signed a multi-year contract with 23XI Racing when the new team was announced last September. The team is co-owned by NBA superstar Jordan and NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, who continues to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing.

23XI Racing NASCAR Toyota Camry

The team has had an unremarkable first season so far, although Wallace did score a stage win Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway, ultimately finishing 18th. Like Hamlin's employer Joe Gibbs Racing, 23XI Racing runs the Toyota Camry.

This marks the second NASCAR-Netflix collaboration, after "The Crew," a sitcom starring Kevin James that premiered earlier this year. The Formula One documentary series "Drive to Survive" has also proven popular with audiences.

"Drive to Survive" devotes at least some time to each of the 10 F1 teams each season, something that isn't possible for NASCAR, given the much larger field. However, this latest project shows how a similar model could be applied to NASCAR, focusing on individual teams and drivers with unique stories.