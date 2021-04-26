BMW M turns 50 next year and will reportedly celebrate by unveiling an electric M2 with hypercar-rivaling performance. We're talking well over 1,000 hp courtesy of an electric motor at each wheel.

Ford Performance has some carbon-fiber replacement parts for the Mustang Shelby GT500 that improve both the car's performance and aesthetics. There are four all up ranging in price from $575 to $1,820.

An expert restorer of classic Ferraris is now building its own cars from scratch. The first of these is a Ferrari 250 GTO-inspired model called the Squalo, which will be powered by an in-house developed 4.0-liter, quad-cam V-12 paired to a manual transmission.

