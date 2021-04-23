Honda is the latest automaker to announce plans to have a full-electric lineup.

It said on Friday that it aims to have its entire fleet generate zero emissions by 2040, with both batteries and hydrogen fuel cells to play a part.

The target is later than what some rival automakers have set, such as Cadillac which only this week said it will be full electric by 2030. Jaguar has the most ambitious target, having set itself a deadline of 2025.

Honda has been a bit behind the competition when it comes to electric vehicles. Its Clarity Electric from a couple of years back had a piddling 89 miles of range.

The automaker's next EV salvo here in North America will arrive for the 2024 model year, by way of General Motors. In a deal announced in 2020, GM will build two EVs based on its Ultium platform for Honda. One of them will be an Acura. The two vehicles are expected to be large crossovers.

In the second half of the decade, Honda will launch additional EVs, this time based on an in-house developed platform dubbed e:Architecture. With these EVs, plus those based on GM's Ultium platform, Honda predicts that 40% of its lineup, at least in North America, will be electric by 2030.

Impressively, Honda also said it plans to deploy vehicles with solid-state batteries within the second half of this decade. The technology, which Honda is developing, has the potential to dramatically increase the capacity of batteries while lowering the cost compared to the liquid-type batteries currently used by EVs. Honda said it will start trial production of solid-state batteries as early as this year.