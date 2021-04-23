Alfa Romeo wants to offer an electric option across its portfolio, meaning the brand's current Giorgio platform has to go. The replacement will be a new modular design from parent company Stellantis.

There are now two distinct body styles for the Audi A7, though one of them is exclusive to China. Joining the current A7 Sportback hatch is a new A7L with a conventional sedan body and trunk lid.

Porsche looks to be readying a new model along the lines of 2010's 911 Sport Classic. This time around, the 911 Turbo looks to be the basis instead of the Carrera S.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Alfa Romeo to ditch Giorgio platform in favor of Stellantis' new electrified designs

China-only Audi A7L swaps the Sportback for a trunk lid

2022 Porsche 911 Sport Classic spy shots and video: Legend of the Carrera RS 2.7 lives on

2021 Jeep Wrangler vs. 2021 Toyota 4Runner: Compare SUVs

NEVS owner launches Hengchi brand, 9 EVs at Shanghai auto show

Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volvo XC40 Recharge earn top safety ratings from IIHS

Spain's Baltasar reveals street-legal electric track car

2021 Genesis GV80 review

Hongqi L-Concept is a modern take on Chairman Mao's limo

Biden administration moves to restore California emissions authority