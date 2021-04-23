It may only be a few years old, but Alfa Romeo is already ready to ditch the rear-wheel-drive platform known as Giorgio that underpins the Giulia and Stelvio, as well as the latest Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Speaking with journalists in Italy this week, new Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato said all future Alfa Romeos will use modular platforms from Stellantis and offer battery-electric options.

“We must take advantage of the volumes to take all possible opportunities and bring an EV range to Alfa Romeo, but always with the touch of Alfa Romeo,” he said.

According to Forbes, Imparato specifically said Alfa Romeo will use a platform known as STLA Large, which will also be used by Maserati. There will also be platforms known as STLA Small and STLA Medium, which will presumably also be used by Alfa Romeo.

2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

STLA small will replace Stellantis' current CMP platform designed for mini and subcompact cars while STLA Medium will replace Stellantis' EMP2 platform designed for compact and mid-size cars. STLA Large has been designed for premium mid-size and large cars. Crucially, the electric versions of the STLA Medium and STLA Large platforms are expected to be capable of delivering over 400 miles of range.

Imparato's comments follow an announcement made by Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares during an April 15 annual general meeting that Stellantis will eventually have just four platforms for its passenger lineup, all of which will support electrified cars. A separate body-on-frame platform should remain for pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

The fourth platform is thought to be an updated version of Giorgio that will support hybrid cars but not battery-electric cars. Count on this one being used in future Dodge and Jeep vehicles.

The focus for Alfa Romeo right now is launching the Tonale compact crossover in early 2022. The automaker will then likely launch a subcompact crossover. Stay tuned.