While the star attraction of Audi's stand at this week's Auto Shanghai 2021 is the new A6 E-Tron Concept, the brand with the four rings had another surprise for us.

Audi also used the show to unveil the A7L, a long-wheelbase A7 that swaps the hatchback rear of the regular model, a Sportback in Audi parlance, for a traditional trunk lid.

It means there are now two body styles for the A7, the regular A7 Sportback hatch and new A7L sedan. The latter is exclusive to the Chinese market like so many other long-wheelbase specials.

The wheelbase of the A7L measures in at 119.1 inches, making it about 3.85 inches longer than on the A7 Sportback. The extra space is used to increase legroom in the rear. Remember, a lot of wealthy vehicle owners in China choose to ride in the back and hire someone to do the driving for them.

2021 Audi A7 L

The A7L has been developed by a joint venture between Audi and Chinese automaker SAIC and will enter production later this year.

The version shown in Shanghai is a special First Edition limited to 1,000 units. It packs all the top features of the A7 line including adaptive air suspension, all-wheel steering, and all-wheel drive.

The sole powertrain announced is a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 with mild-hybrid tech. The setup is rated at 335 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque and sends drive to the wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Other Audis that get the long-wheelbase treatment in China include the A3, A4, A6, Q2 and Q5. Audi also unveiled an updated version of its long-wheelbase Q5 at the Shanghai auto show. For more from the show, head to our dedicated hub.