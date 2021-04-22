Geely's youth-oriented Lynk & Co. brand is preparing to launch its biggest vehicle yet.

Lynk & Co. teased a mid-size SUV called the 09 during a presentation at this week's Auto Shanghai 2021.

Photos of the SUV were shown briefly on a screen during the show and have since surfaced on Chinese website Autohome. A company spokesman said the debut will take place in mid-2021.

What we know is that the 09 is based on the first generation of the SPA modular platform developed by fellow Geely brand Volvo. The 09 is based specifically on the version of the SPA platform underpinning the Volvo XC90, which suggests that it likely has three rows of seats.

2022 Lynk & Co. 09 - Photo credit: Autohome

Like all SPA-based vehicles, the 09 will feature 2.0-liter inline-4 engines in hybrid configurations. One configuration will be a plug-in hybrid, likely featuring the same setup in the XC90 Recharge T8. The setup combines a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with a single electric motor for a net 400 hp and 472 lb-ft of torque.

We can expect more SPA-based vehicles from Lynk & Co. in the near future, as Volvo differentiates itself by migrating its lineup to a second-generation SPA2 platform starting with a redesigned XC90 due out in 2022. Our bet would be on a Lynk & Co. mid-size sedan twinned with the Volvo S90.

Lynk & Co. is one of Geely's global brands but currently operates primarily in China where it has delivered just under 500,000 vehicles since it started sales in early 2017. It's in the process of expanding to Europe where it will focus on plug-in hybrid vehicles and new forms of ownership. While you will still be able to buy a Lynk & Co. car outright, you will also be able sign up for a monthly subscription that can be canceled at any time. The subscription will include the vehicle and cover all insurance and maintenance costs, and subscribers will be able to share the subscription with families and friends, similar to how many people share Netflix subscriptions.

A premium, fully electric sister brand to Lynk & Co. was also launched by Geely at this week's Shanghai auto show. Called Zeekr, the brand's first model is the 001 hot hatch based on Geely's new SEA platform for battery-electric cars. For our full Shanghai coverage, head to our dedicated hub.