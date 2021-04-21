Prince, the unforgettable pop icon of the 1980s and beyond, was one of the most eccentric singers, songwriters, instrumentalists, filmmakers and actors the world has seen. He brought us top-charting songs like "Purple Rain," "When Doves Cry," "Raspberry Beret" and "Little Red Corvette."

Today, April 21, marks the fifth anniversary of his death at the age of 57. Shortly after, the inventory of his estate was released to the public and we got to see what the purple-loving, velvet-wearing artist kept in his garage.

The list contained 18 vehicles — cars and motorcycle — but here are the ones that stood out to us or that surprised us the most:

1964 Buick Wildcat

Prince and his ’64 Wildcat in the Under the Cherry Moon music video

You might remember seeing this classic in the background of Prince’s "Under the Cherry Moon" music video, but did you know that Prince actually owned this convertible?

These unconventional muscle cars were wild enough for the prince of pop with its standard big block 325-horsepower V8 engine and stylish vee grille.

1999 Plymouth Prowler

Prince with his purple Prowler

Extravagant and eclectic, Prince’s purple Prowler just makes sense.

Prince added this Prowler to his collection in 1999 after signing with his new record label, Arista Records. With Arista Records, he released his "Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic" album, which got mixed reviews – just like the Plymouth Prowler.

1995 Prevost Bus

A 1995 Prevost Bus | premiumcoachgroup.com

Prince lived life on the road in the ‘90s, averaging one tour a year so it’s no surprise he traveled in style.

In the mid-‘90s, Prince splurged on a luxury tour bus made by Canadian manufacturer Prevost.

These buses were packed full of upgrades like two comfy sofas, a large kitchen area with a pull-out pantry, his-and-her bathroom sinks and even a rotating closet. No surprise that the base price for one of these buses was around $650,000.

1991 BMW 850i

Based on the list of possessions, Prince was a fan of BMW, including his 1991 850i.

It’s rumored the bright yellow 850i we see in his "Sexy M.F." music video was the same one in his personal collection.

1984 BMW 633CS

A 1984 BMW 633CS similar to what Prince owned | Classic Trader

Another BMW to make it into Prince’s collection was a 1984 633CS.

In 1984, Price was on tour promoting his most popular album of all time, 1999, that featured his iconic song "Little Red Corvette."

This BMW is not as impressive as a red Corvette but it was a sporty enough to grab attention.

1993 Ford Thunderbird

For some reason, Prince decided to select a 1993 Thunderbird instead of the ’69 T-bird featured in his music video for "Alphabet St."

These mid-size cars were decent enough to produce 140 to 210 horsepower with its 3.8-liter V6 or 5.0-liter V8 for the Super Coupe edition.

"Purple Rain" Hondamatic CM400A

Prince’s Purple Rain motorcycle | Escape

The most iconic piece in Prince’s collection isn’t a car but his purple Honda motorcycle named Purple Rain after one of his most popular songs.

We see Prince ride this flashy bike in his 1984 semi-autobiographical film also titled "Purple Rain."

1997 Lincoln Town Car

A ’97 Town Car similar to Prince’s | Ebay

A car made for the stars, these town cars were the perfect luxurious rides to be chauffeured around in.

Prince’s 1997 model was the last of the town car’s second generation. These cars were typically equipped with wood interior trim, rear seat mirrors and climate control.

The price tag for these Lincoln’s started at $37,000 at new, but you can find them for as low as $3,000.

The other cars in his possession at the time of his death include:

- 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee

- 2004 Cadillac XLR

- 2010 Mercedes-Benz (model unknown)

- 2011 Lincoln MKT

- 2006 Bentley (model unknown)

- 1985 Cadillac limousine

- 1996 BMW Z3 roadster

- Buick Electra 225 (year unknown)

- Graffiti bridge motorcycle

- Honda Motorcycle

This article, written by Racheal Colbert, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.