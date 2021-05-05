The hardcore version of the Ferrari 812 Superfast is the new 812 Competizione, and there's both coupe and convertible body styles. The car's V-12 spits out 819 hp, which is the highest output of any internal-combustion engine fitted to a Ferrari road car.

Shelby American has a new version of its Ford Shelby GT available for 2021. The car packs a V-8 good for 480 hp, but buyers looking for more can opt for a supercharger upgrade that will lift things to over 700 horses.

A prototype for an updated BMW X3 has been spotted. The X3 is among BMW's best-selling vehicles, and the automaker plans to keep the momentum going with some mild tweaks.

