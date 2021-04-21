The Cadillac Lyriq battery-electric crossover has finally been revealed in production guise. It's due to enter production in the first half of 2022 and will be arriving at dealerships shortly after as a 2023 model. We're glad to report the production Lyriq is almost identical to the striking show car.

We've got our first drive review up on the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3. The track-focused 911 is a step up in performance from its impressive predecessor, though it does so without adding power. Improvements to the car's aerodynamics and suspension have resulted in a GT3 that's not just quicker but more fun to drive as well.

Ferrari's 812 Superfast is soon to be on its way out, and to send it off the automaker has revealed a hardcore variant similar to how it launched the F12 TDF as a send off for the F12 Berlinetta. The V-12 in Ferrari's hardcore version of the 812 generates 819 hp, making it the most powerful internal-combustion engine to be fitted to a Ferrari road car.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

