The latest video in Porsche's "Top Five" YouTube series counts down the top five funniest nicknames for Porsche cars. However, some of them may require a German sense of humor to appreciate.

Some of the nicknames are fairly matter-of-fact. The Porsche 356B 2000 GS Carrera GT and 935/78 were nicknamed "Triangular Scraper" and "Moby Dick," respectively, because of their shapes. The 2000 GS Carrera GT had a triangular profile, while the 935/78 (which also has its own video in the series) had a long tail reminiscent of a certain marine mammal.

Not all nicknames were positive. The Porsche 904/8 was nicknamed "Kangaroo" for its unstable driving dynamics. Even Porsche messes up once in awhile.

Porsche 935/78

"Grandmother" might seem negative as well, but it was actually a testament to the Porsche 718 W-RS Spyder's longevity. While most race cars are considered obsolete after just one season, this one remained competitive from 1961 to 1964.

The Porsche 917/20 not only has an unusual nickname—"Pink Pig"—but an unusual color scheme to match. After seeing the engorged bodywork (the result of wind-tunnel testing to improve aerodynamics) Porsche's race team decided to paint the race car pink, adding marks for the different cuts of meat on an actual pig. It's hard to imagine a non-German coming up with that idea. The one-off livery became iconic, and Porsche even applied it to a modern 911 RSR for the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans.

If you want more Porsche trivia, the automaker has produced "Top Five" videos on everything from secret prototypes to fanciest seat patterns. Racing driver Walter Rohrl and Dr. Wolfgang Porsche—grandson of company founder Ferdinand Porsche—have also done their own countdowns of significant Porsches.