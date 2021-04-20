Toyota has now been selling electrified vehicles for decades (the original Prius arrived in 1997), but it's yet to introduce the technology to its pickup trucks.

That will change in the not too distant future, the automaker said on Monday at Auto Shanghai 2021.

While the focus of Toyota's presentation in Shanghai was the launch of the new BZ sub-brand for electrified vehicles and the reveal of a concept (shown below) previewing a battery-electric compact crossover due on sale next year, Toyota also said during the show that it plans to launch both hybrid and battery-electric pickup trucks in the near future.

It's part of the automaker's plan to have around 70 electrified vehicles in its global lineup by 2025. This future lineup will feature 15 dedicated battery-electric vehicles, seven of which will fall under the new BZ sub-brand.

Toyota BZ4X concept - 2021 Shanghai auto show

Toyota didn't say whether it plans to introduce new nameplates for its electrified pickups, or if it will add the technology to existing pickups like the Tacoma and Tundra (both trucks are expected to move to a shared platform for their redesigns). It's possible the automaker does both.

There are plenty of electric pickups heading to dealerships soon, so Toyota is a little behind the curve. GMC's Hummer EV pickup enters production this fall, and EV startup Rivian promises deliveries of its R1T pickup this summer. Ford, maker of the top-selling F-series range of pickups, also plans an electric F-150 for launch in mid-2022.

We should point out that Toyota has already shown an electric pickup prototype. In January, the automaker's Australian division unveiled a battery-powered 70-series Land Cruiser that was developed for evaluation in the mining industry.

For more from the Shanghai auto show, head to our dedicated hub.