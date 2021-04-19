Audi plans to have 20 EVs in its lineup by 2025, and one of them will be an A6 E-Tron which was previewed today by a thinly veiled concept at the 2021 Shanghai auto show. The potential Tesla Model S rival is due in 2023 with well over 300 miles of range.

Toyota used the Shanghai auto show to preview its first volume electric vehicle, also with a thinly veiled concept. It's called the BZ4X, and it's the first member of Toyota's new BZ sub-brand for electrified cars.

Genesis unveiled an electric version of the G80 sedan in Shanghai. It's the automaker's first electrified vehicle of any kind, and it comes with an 800-volt electrical system and a big enough battery for over 250 miles of range.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Audi A6 E-Tron Concept previews mid-size electric sedan due in 2023

Toyota BZ4X electric crossover concept introduces BZ sub-brand, previews production model due in 2022

Genesis Electrified G80 is a Korean Tesla Model S rival

First drive review: 2022 Volkswagen Taos shows off its handling, unwraps interior

Mercedes-Benz EQB electric crossover coming in 2022

How the Mercedes EQS is more efficient than most other EVs

2022 BMW M3 and M4 Competition xDrive arrive with all-wheel drive for $77,895

The best 2021 crossover SUVs for towing are true family haulers

2022 Lexus ES brings key updates in the cabin

Study: All new US vehicles can be electric by 2035, saving households $1,000 annually