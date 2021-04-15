Mini is giving its Hardtop (and Convertible) a subtle facelift for the 2022 model year, and that includes the high-performance John Cooper Works variant.

The 2022 John Cooper Works Hardtop was revealed on Wednesday. Timing for the United States hasn't been announced but we should see the vehicle in dealerships before the year is out.

2022 Mini John Cooper Works Hardtop

The changes include revised fascias front and rear that help give the hot hatch an even sportier look, thanks mostly to the larger grille which now extends all the way down to the front splitter. The fender accents and rear diffuser are also new designs, and there are two new paint options: Island Blue metallic and Rooftop Gray metallic.

The interior has also been updated to match the changes made to the rest of the 2022 Hardtop lineup. This includes a new 8.8-inch screen in the center of the dash. A fun touch is the changing color of the screen; it goes red when the vehicle is in sport mode. This function also applies to the available screen that mounts to the steering column.

2022 Mini John Cooper Works Hardtop

No changes were made to the powertrain. Under the hood, you'll find a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with 228 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. It drives the front wheels only and can be paired with either an 8-speed automatic or 6-speed manual. The automatic is the quicker option, as it delivers 0-62 mph acceleration in 6.1 seconds versus the 6.3 seconds of the manual.

Other performance features of the John Cooper Works Hardtop include adaptive suspension, a stainless-steel sport exhaust system, and Brembo brakes with four-piston calipers up front. A set of 17-inch (18-inch available) light alloy wheels also come with the car.

2022 Mini John Cooper Works Hardtop

Pricing and detailed specifications for the U.S. market will be announced closer to the sales launch.

The 2022 update to the Hardtop range is actually the second update for the current generation. A redesigned Hardtop is expected to bow in 2023 and will likely be the last fitted with an internal-combustion engine. Mini in March said its entire lineup will be electric by the early 2030s.

Mini Electric Pacesetter inspired by JCW

Speaking of electric Minis, a battery-powered version of the current John Cooper Works Hardtop is expected to be launched next year. It was previewed by the recently revealed Pacesetter Formula E safety car.

