The Nissan GT-R may be old, but it still delivers supercar performance and Nissan keeps coming up with ways to keep it fresh. On Tuesday, Nissan unveiled the latest update for the GT-R in the form of the GT-R Nismo Special Edition. This model will get an exclusive paint color, unique wheels, revised engine internals, and the automaker's new logo. It's the small things that will add up to make the Special Edition special car for enthusiasts.

The GT-R Nismo Special Edition will be easy to spot thanks to Nismo-exclusive Stealth Gray paint and edition-specific 20-inch Ray's forged alloy wheels with red accents. The carbon-fiber hood is clear coated but not painted to expose the fiber's weave. The trunk lid and wheel center caps feature the new Nissan logo.

Like other GT-R models, the Special Edition model features a hand-built twin-turbo 3.8-liter V-6 that makes 600 hp and 481 lb-ft of torque and sends it to all four wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. However, the Special Edition's engine internals have been upgraded with weight-balanced parts and tighter tolerances for the piston rings, connecting rods, crankshaft, and valve gear components. These changes create snappier engine revving and quicker turbo spooling, according to Nissan. Each engine bears a build plate with the builder's name on it, and the plates on the Special Edition cars will be created in an exclusive color.

Inside the Special Edition is the standard GT-R Nismo interior featuring sport bucket seats covered in black leather and red synthetic suede. The door grab handles and gear selector feature red leather accents, while the dashboard is covered in black synthetic suede.

Nissan said a limited number of the GT-R Nismo Special Edition cars will arrive in the U.S this fall but wouldn't comment on how many. The company also hasn't announced the price or model year for the GT-R Nisom Special Edition.