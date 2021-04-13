If you're looking for the performance of a supercar in a true grand-touring package, it's hard to look past Bentley's Continental GT Speed which in its latest generation offers a heady 650 hp.

Bentley only unveiled the latest GT Speed coupe in March, and on Tuesday the automaker unveiled the convertible variant. Both cars are due to reach dealerships in the third quarter of the year as 2022 models.

If you're the type who enjoys a road trip in sunny locales, the GT Speed Convertible is the way to go. The roof takes just 19 seconds to be deployed or stowed and is lined with enough layers and sound-proofing that it would be difficult to tell the difference between the coupe and convertible whenever the roof is up (Bentley says its three decibels quieter than the previous generation at cruising speeds). Seven colors are available for the outer lining, including a tweed option.

2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible

The driving experience should also be a match between the two body styles, thanks in part to an impressive array of chassis technology. The list includes three-chamber air suspension with adaptive dampers, rear-biased all-wheel drive, an electronic limited-slip differential, rear-wheel steering, and 48-volt active anti-roll bars. That last one uses powerful electric motors within each anti-roll bar to resist body roll.

Power comes from Bentley's familiar 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W-12 which is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. The engine delivers 664 lb-ft of torque in addition to the aforementioned 650 hp, and will hustle the big drop-top from 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds. The top speed is 208 mph.

When it comes time to stop, the GT Speed Convertible relies on a set of powerful carbon-ceramic brake rotors. These reside within 22-inch wheels unique to the Speed models. Also unique to the Speed models is a darkened grille and sculpted side sills.

Inside, this four-seater also features sporty cues of its own. It comes standard with two-tone leather and Alcantara upholstery in a choice of 15 colors, with diamond-in-diamond-quilted upholstery, and Speed logos embroidered on the headrests. Piano black trim is standard, and buyers can choose between a selection of six other wood veneers. Buyers are also able to choose optional dark engine turned aluminum trim for the center console.

To ensure maximum comfort, there's a neck warmer integrated into the heated and vented seats. These work with a heated steering wheel and heated armrests to keep things toasty, top up or down.

Pricing information for the GT Speed range will be announced closer to the market launch later this year.