Shelby American may be on the verge of unveiling its first tuned version of a Chinese product, in this case the Cannon (also called Pao or P Series) pickup truck from Great Wall Motor.

Automotive journalist Greg Kable on Monday posted to his Twitter account a trio of sketches that preview a Cannon allegedly modified by Shelby.

Great Wall Motors has teamed up with Shelby on a hot version of its Cannon pick-up. Dubbed Baja Snake, the heavily reworked truck, depicted here in early drawings, is set to debut at the 2021 Shanghai motor show. Standard Cannon pictured ...@GWMGlobal @ShelbyAmCollect pic.twitter.com/bp2FezxDnz — Greg Kable (@GregKable) April 12, 2021

In his post, Kable referred to the tuned truck as the Baja Snake and said it will debut at Auto Shanghai 2021 on next week.

In markets where it's sold, the Cannon is designed to take on mid-size pickups like the Chevrolet Colorado, Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok. Available powertrains include 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline and diesel engines, as well as a battery-electric setup.

2021 GWM Cannon

Ford sells a Ranger Raptor outside the United States (though perhaps not for long), and this is likely to be the primary target for the Baja Snake. As a result, expect Shelby to dial up the power and add off-road suspension to the Cannon to transform it into the Baja Snake.

We should have more details soon as the Shanghai auto show starts April 19. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.