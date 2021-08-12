The Polestar 2 enters its second year on the market with a new entry-level model to choose from, bringing some pricing flexibility to the range.

The compact electric hatch arrived on the scene last summer as a 2021 model, though only as Launch Edition with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system and a steep starting price of $61,200, including destination.

For 2022, there's the new Polestar 2 Single Motor which as the name suggests features a single motor (Polestar hasn't said whether it will have rear- or front-wheel drive). It's priced to start at $47,200, including destination, and is estimated to deliver 265 miles on a charge. Polestar hasn't said how much power is available but in other markets the Polestar 2 Single Motor is rated at 231 hp.

2022 Polestar 2

Buyers seeking more power can opt for the Polestar 2 Dual Motor which features the same dual-motor all-wheel-drive system as the Launch Edition, meaning a peak 408 hp thanks to a 204-hp motor at each axle. This model is priced to start at $51,200, including destination, and is estimated to deliver 249 miles on a charge.

For additional range, Polestar offers a heat pump via an available Plus Pack upgrade that costs $4,000. The heat pump uses ambient heat and residual thermal energy from the powertrain to help warm the cabin, thus taking some load off the battery. This option can boost range by up to 10% in some circumstances, according to Polestar.

Other goodies in the Plus Pack include a full-length panoramic glass roof, 13-speaker Harman Karmon audio system, heated wiper blades, and heated seats front and rear, plus a memory function for the front seats.

2022 Polestar 2

Polestar also offers a Performance Pack that adds adjustable Ohlins dampers, 20-inch wheels, Brembo brakes, and Continental performance tires. The pack costs $5,000 and is only available on the Polestar 2 Dual Motor.

A Pilot Pack that costs $3,200 adds useful electronic driver-assist features including adaptive cruise control, blind spot and cross traffic warning, and a surround-view camera.

All Polestar 2s come with a 78-kilowatt-hour battery, LED lights at both ends, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Android Auto, and parking sensors. The standard wheels measure 19 inches across.

2022 Polestar 2

Deliveries of the 2022 Polestar 2 are expected to start in late 2021.

