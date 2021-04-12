Volkswagen has updated the Arteon for 2021, adding new technology and styling tweaks that push the svelte sedan even closer to near-luxury status. Sadly, a shooting brake body style and high-performance R powertrain both offered overseas aren't included in the U.S. lineup.

A redesigned BMW M4 has just landed but a new variant with improved aerodynamic, weight and powertrain characteristics looks to be coming. We've spotted a prototype for the new variant which is likely to wear a CS badge when it reaches dealerships sometime in the next 12-18 months.

Think the current crop of Minis are too big? Well, there will soon be a Mini smaller than the current Hardtop, and it will be electric. The first prototypes are already out testing.

First drive review: 2021 Volkswagen Arteon is an Audi cover band that still rocks

2023 BMW M4 CS spy shots: Hardcore M4 coupe in the works

Mini Minor name reportedly set for return on electric minicar

2021 Jeep Wrangler vs. 2021 Toyota 4Runner: Compare SUVs

Jay Leno looks at a hybrid from 1916

Panasonic sees bigger cells as key to affordable EVs but is skeptical of Tesla format change

Updated 2022 Lexus ES to debut at 2021 Shanghai auto show

2021 Kia Telluride vs. 2021 VW Atlas: Compare Crossover SUVs

2022 Citroen C5 X revealed as French brand's new flagship

Review update: 2021 Polestar 2 remixes Swedish performance for an EV reality