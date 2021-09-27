A redesigned BMW M4 was launched last year but a new variant with improved aerodynamic, weight and powertrain characteristics looks to be coming. We've spotted a prototype for the new variant which is likely to revive the CSL badge last used on an M3 coupe more than a decade ago.

Before there was the Veyron, there was the EB110, another car with a Bugatti badge and a quad-turbo engine. The EB110 just turned 30, and Bugatti recently celebrated the anniversary with a gathering of EB110s at the car's decommissioned plant in Campogalliano, Italy.

Lamborghini has launched its most hardcore Huracan yet. It's called the STO, and we've just driven one. Although the car initially intimidates with its 630 hp channeled to the rear wheels only, it soon inspires confidence with its track bona fides.

