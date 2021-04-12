Lexus will unveil an updated ES sedan at Auto Shanghai 2021 which kicks off in China's financial hub on April 19.

The updated ES is due to go on sale later this year as a 2022 model, and while we know there will be some minor styling tweaks, Lexus is quiet on what else to expect.

The current ES, which is related to the Camry from parent company Toyota, arrived as a 2019 model and saw the option of all-wheel drive added for 2021. It's possible Lexus' new Direct4 electrified all-wheel-drive system, where at least one axle is powered solely by an electric motor, is made available on the updated ES.

We may also see improved performance and luxury in the updated car, now that the ES has to fill in for the GS which bowed out of the mid-size luxury sedan segment at the end of 2020. The GS only managed about 2,560 sales in the United States last year. Compare that with the ES which managed 43,292 sales in the same period.

Lexus will also use the upcoming Shanghai auto show for the world debut of the recently revealed LF-Z Electrified concept, which previews the design of the brand's future lineup. Toyota will also have a world debut at the show, in this case a new battery-electric crossover developed jointly with Subaru.

You'll find our full coverage on the Shanghai auto show at our dedicated hub.