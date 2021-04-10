Ford may have just launched an electric Mustang crossover but old-school muscle car fans have their own Mustang model to look forward to in 2021, and it's wearing the Mach 1 badge. The car is a fantastic mash-up of GT350 and Bullitt parts, and we've got a full review up.

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLB35

Another vehicle we tested this week was the 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLB35. This compact crossover has 302 hp, third-row seats, and loads of tech, and it's quite reasonably priced at about $50,000.

2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

Another Mercedes in the headlines this week was the updated 2022 CLS-Class. The latest updates bring revised styling inside and out, plus some new technology, but sadly there's no longer an AMG option for U.S. customers.

Pagani Zonda Revolucion road-car conversion - Photo credit: @tfjj/Lanzante

Pagani built just five examples of its Zonda Revolucion track special early last decade, and this week we learned that one of them has been made legal on the street. The conversion to a road car was handled by the folks at Lanzante, which has performed similar conversions in the past for track cars like the McLaren P1 GTR.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV

For fans of electric vehicles, GMC unveiled the 2024 Hummer EV SUV. The SUV shares its platform and powertrain with the Hummer EV pickup truck, but the wheelbase is shorter and the design has some strong H3 vibes. While the pickup starts production this fall, the SUV won't show up until spring 2023.

2022 Toyota GR 86 and 2022 Subaru BRZ

Another new vehicle that made its debut this week was the 2022 Toyota 86. The second-generation sports coupe is once again a twin with the Subaru BRZ, and like the BRZ it gets a 2.4-liter flat-4, rear-wheel drive, and a choice of manual or automatic transmissions.

2021 Ford Explorer Enthusiast ST

You can now get the looks and performance of Ford's Explorer ST for about $4,000 less. The Blue Oval this week revealed a new Explorer Enthusiast ST for the 2021 model year with the same 400-hp powertrain as the regular Explorer ST but minus some of the vehicle's luxury items.

2022 Porsche Macan facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Porsche will keep the current Macan on sale when a new battery-electric version of the crossover arrives in 2022, but there will be some updates made to it. As our latest spy shots reveal, the current Macan will receive a few tweaks that will likely align its styling and tech with the forthcoming electric Macan.