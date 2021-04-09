We drove the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1, the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV broke cover, and there's now a Kia Stinger convertible. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We had our first seat time in the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 on the track at Willow Springs Raceway and the surrounding streets. The Mach 1's return is exciting enough that it nearly makes up for the death of the Bullitt, GT350/GT350R, and Performance Level 2 package. Nearly. With parts from all of those cars as well as the GT500 and GT Performance Package, the Mach 1 might just be the sweet spot in the Mustang performance lineup.

The 2022 Audi A8 was caught undergoing cold-weather testing with minimal camouflage. The flagship luxury sedan is set to receive a mild facelift to bring its front and rear design more in line with the latest Q7 and Q8 crossover SUVs. The interior will be upgraded with the German automaker's latest technology, while the powertrain options will likely carry over.

The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV was unveiled with up to 850 hp, 11,500 lb-ft of torque (when multiplied at the wheels), more than 300 miles of range, and a six-figure price tag for initial models. Those first models will arrive in early 2023 and feature all the same tricks as the Hummer EV pickup truck, including rear-wheel steering, Crab Walk, and Extract Mode.

The 2021 Mercede-Benz AMG GLB35 finally found its way into one of our driveways. The turbo-4 lacks the wallop of larger AMG engines, but the small AMG crossover SUV scoots to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds. It delivers all the upgrades one would want over the GLB250 with a performance edge for about $10,000 more.

A Florida Kia dealership owner commissioned a Stinger convertible. The gray car features more than just a chopped top, with a full body kit, more than 500 hp from the modified twin-turbo V-6, and a three-layer power-operated soft-top. All four doors still open, and the entire conversion only added about 70 lbs.