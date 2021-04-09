A rare chance to own one of the seven examples of the Saleen S7 LM is coming up shortly.

The 1,300-hp supercar was announced in 2016 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Saleen's seven-year consecutive run of championships in various motorsport competitions that started in 2006. The first of the seven cars was shown in 2017.

The third car in the line, a silver example with black and yellow accents, can now be yours as auction house Bonhams will put it under the hammer at its upcoming Supercars on Sunset sale. The estimate is between $1 million and $1.3 million.

This particular car was built in 2018 and has had just the one owner, and he or she only put 300 miles on the clock. The car isn't perfect, though. It appears that there's some residue or possibly heat damage on the rear fascia caused by the exhaust tips.

Saleen S7 LM - Photo credit: Bonhams

Power in the S7 LM comes from a 7.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 that featured in the original S7 Twin Turbo model. Here, its output matches the 1,000 hp that Saleen originally offered to S7 customers in 2006 via a Competition package. That rating is on pump gas. Use higher octane racing fuel and the output rises to a hypercar-worthy 1,300 hp.

Saleen is still in the tuning scene here in the United States. Most recently, the company announced plans to build a special version of the modern Ford Bronco, as well as a sports car dubbed the S1.

The company had attempted to crack the Chinese market as well, teaming up in 2019 with local player Jiangsu Secco Automobile Technology Corporation. However, things turned sour the following year, with Saleen founder Steve Saleen in a Wall Street Journal op-ed making claims of intellectual property theft.

The auction of the S7 LM will take place on April 10 in Los Angeles, California. Other impressive cars going under the hammer include a Ferrari 458 Speciale, McLaren Senna, McLaren Senna GTR, a modern Ford GT, and a Porsche 911 GT3 RS previously owned by Jerry Seinfeld.