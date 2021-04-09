Danish hypercar marque Zenvo has upgraded its plant as it prepares for expansion. One of the key upgrades was the installation of a dyno, which Zenvo will use as its develops new hybrid powertrains for its next generation of hypercars.

Ever wondered what $100,000 worth of options on a Rolls-Royce looks like? We've spent some time with the redesigned 2021 Ghost loaded with most of the car's options and they're impressive, to say the least.

Chinese electric-vehicle startup Nio is quickly becoming a credible rival to Tesla. The company this week celebrated the milestone of building its 100,000th vehicle, a crossover called the ES8. That's impressive when you consider that it was less than a year ago that Nio built its 50,000th vehicle.

