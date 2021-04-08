Ever wondered if the mileage on a used car you were about to buy was genuine or not? Of course you have. Well, Lotus is helping to take the fear out of buying one of its classics with a revamped version of its Lotus Approved assurance program.

Similar to the certified pre-owned programs many automakers offer for used cars, Lotus Approved provides things like a warranty and breakdown cover, including on cars up to 20 years of age.

Key features of the program include a 12-month warranty, 12-month breakdown cover, vehicle identity check with mileage verification, and a multi-point vehicle inspection that includes a 10-mile road test.

Cars in the program also undergo Lotus' Certificate of Provenance program. This is where a summary of details including the VIN, paint color and build specification are all accessed and printed in a series of documents that also note the date on which the car completed its production.

As you may have guessed, not every used Lotus will be eligible for Lotus Approved. The car's condition already needs to be at a very high standard, and the car will also need to pass a comprehensive technical check prior to undergoing the program.

The new Lotus Approved program launches on April 12 in the United Kingdom. It will expand into more markets later this year, though Lotus is yet to say whether the United States will be one of them.

The sole Lotus on sale here is the Evora but it will be phased out later this year. Lotus fans shouldn't fear however as new trio of sports cars is coming, the first of which is due in 2022.