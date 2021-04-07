Pagani built just five examples of its Zonda Revolucion track special early last decade, and now one of them is legal on the street. The conversion to a road car was handled by the folks at Lanzante, which has performed similar conversions in the past for track cars like the McLaren P1 GTR.

Chevrolet is yet to announce its plans for the Camaro's 2022 model year, but details are starting to leak out. We've just learned that the track-focused 1LE package will now be available exclusively on Camaros packing a V-8.

Mercedes-Benz has just updated the CLS-Class but the long-term fate of the nameplate remains uncertain. The latest updates bring revised styling inside and out, plus some new technology.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

