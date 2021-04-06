General Motors on Tuesday confirmed that an electric version of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck will be built alongside the GMC Hummer EV at the automaker's Hamtramck, Michigan, factory.

A terse announcement confirmed a 400-mile range for the electric pickup truck, and plans for both retail and fleet versions, but didn't provide any other details or a launch timeline.

GM has teased an electric Chevy pickup truck several times, even using a mockup as a background prop during a presentation on the company's electrification plans. An electric full-size Chevy pickup with a 400-mile range was also mentioned as one of 12 upcoming EVs in GM's 2020 sustainability report. Those 12 vehicles will be the first batch of a planned 30 new all-electric models by 2025.

GM chief EV officer Travis Hester with Chevrolet electric truck

The automaker also previously said that a 400-mile range would be made possible by its third-generation EV platform and Ultium battery system, which allows for battery packs of up 200 kwh of capacity. That's the battery capacity quoted for the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup, which is targeting 350 miles of range. However, the Hummer EV is closer in size to current mid-size trucks, so it's a step down from the full-size Silverado.

The electric Silverado will be built alongside both the Hummer EV pickup and 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV at GM's revamped Detroit-area factory, which was renamed "Factory Zero" last year as part of an overhaul to focus on EV production.

GM announced earlier this year that it "aspires" to eliminate tailpipes from all of its light-duty vehicles by 2035, which would require making the Silverado 1500 pickup all-electric, but not the 2500 and 3500 models. These are heavy-duty pickups, which weren't mentioned in the announcement.