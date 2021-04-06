Chevrolet has offered the 1LE performance package on 4-cylinder, V-6, and V-8 versions of the Camaro since the 2019 model year, but not anymore. The 2022 Chevrolet Camaro drops the Turbo 1LE and V6 1LE models, limiting 1LE availability to the V-8.

First spotted by Muscle Cars & Trucks, the change means you can now get the 1LE package only on the Camaro SS and Camaro ZL1 models, with the naturally aspirated LT1 and supercharged LT4 6.2-liter V-8 engines, respectively. The V-8 versions sell better, so they'll be the focus for Chevy going forward.

"Chevrolet is retiring the Turbo 1LE and V-6 1LE from the Camaro line when model year 2021 concludes in order to produce more in-demand models like the LT1, which has risen to be nearly a quarter of Camaro sales since hitting showrooms in model year 2020. The Camaro SS 1LE and ZL1 1LE track stars will continue with nationwide availability into model year 2022." Chevy spokesperson Trevor Thompkins said to Motor Authority.

2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LE

Chevy introduced the V-6 1LE for the 2017 model year, and the turbo-4 version for the 2019 model year. Both required the 6-speed manual transmission (the V-8 versions are now available with the manual or a 10-speed automatic transmission) and added several performance upgrades.

Highlights included FE3 suspension, Goodyear Eagle F1 summer tires, a mechanical limited-slip differential, Brembo brakes, Track and Competition drive modes, and dual-mode exhaust for the V-6. A matte black hood and special wheels set 1LE models apart visually. It was also possible to combine the 1LE package with lower trim levels of the Camaro coupe (a convertible was never offered) to build a no-frills track machine.

The Camaro was outsold by the Ford Mustang two to one in 2020, so it's not surprising that the Bowtie brand wants to prioritize better-selling versions of the car. Chevy hasn't detailed other changes to the Camaro lineup for the 2022 model year, but the current sixth-generation model will reportedly stick around until 2026.