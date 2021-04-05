The 2024 GMC Hummer EV was unveiled with up to 830 hp, 11,500 lb-ft of torque, and more than 300 miles of range. The first models will be available in Spring 2023 with six-figure price tags. The electric SUV will share its platform and powertrain with the pickup truck, but the wheelbase is shorter and the design has some strong H3 vibes.

The 2022 Toyota 86 made its global debut. The second-generation of the sports car will once again be a twin for the Subaru BRZ, and like the BRZ it gets a 2.4-liter flat-4, rear-wheel drive, and a choice of a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. Automatic-equipped models will come with Subaru's EyeSight driver-assist technology.

A Kia dealership owner in Orlando, Florida, commissioned a Stinger convertible and the result is one wild four-door droptop. Not only does this one-of-a-kind car have a convertible top and the necessary body reinforcements to make it work, it also features a bevy of aftermarket bolt-on parts, a tasteful body kit, and more than 500 hp under the hood.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Honda and Acura recall nearly every model for a faulty fuel pump

Singer shows off first of its client-spec 911 DLS restorations

California considers electric-car V2G charging tech for grid stability

Here's how the Lucid Air is made: Hint, it's not in a tent

Lincoln Aviator joins millions of other vehicles recalled for faulty rearview camera

Well-preserved 1966 Oldsmobile 442 rumbles into Jay Leno's Garage

Battery supplier SK Innovation won't be banned in the US after all