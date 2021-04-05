A recent European trademark registration hints that an electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class is getting closer.

This week, the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) registered a trademark for the Mercedes-Benz EQG name. Mercedes first filed the trademark application in 2016, and the name is now protected until 2026, according to the document.

EQG fits the naming convention for Mercedes' new electric models, all of which get the "EQ" prefix, followed by a letter corresponding to one of Mercedes' current gasoline models. The EQC crossover is already in production (but not sold in the U.S.), and Mercedes has EQS, EQE, EQA, and EQB models on the way.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS

Ola Källenius, CEO of Mercedes parent Daimler, first confirmed an electric G-Class during a speech at a Berlin conference in 2019, but little has been heard about the electric SUV since then. Launch timing hasn't been discussed either, but Mercedes already has several other electric models in the queue.

The EQS sedan is scheduled to start production later this year as Mercedes' electric flagship, followed by the mid-size EQE sedan, which is expected to debut later this year and start production in 2022. Mercedes will also build SUV versions of both the EQS and EQE in Alabama starting in late 2022. The EQS and EQE will be sold in the U.S. in both sedan and SUV body styles, but it's unclear if the smaller EQA and EQB will be available here.

Mercedes hasn't confirmed the electric G-Class for the U.S. either, but it would make a good rival for the upcoming GMC Hummer EV SUV and Rivian R1S, both of which emphasize off-road capability and aim to play in the same premium space as current Mercedes SUVs.