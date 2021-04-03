The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV that GMC unveiled during the Final Four on Saturday will look to become the ultimate off-roader, but it will face stiff competition from the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler. Both of those vehicles are smaller, far more attainable, and most importantly, available for order now.

The SUV version of the GMC Hummer EV has a spec sheet similar to the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup truck, but it will be smaller and potentially more capable off-road.

The Hummer SUV will offer up to 830 hp, sent to all four wheels via a choice of two or three electric motors. It will be capable of a 0-60 mph sprint of less than 3.5 seconds and offer more than 300 miles of range. GMC will sell it in five models, two of which are six-figure Edition 1 offerings.

The real difference between the Hummer EV SUV and pickup truck is size, which will affect the SUV’s off- and on-road capabilities and driving dynamics.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV

The SUV rides on a 126.7-inch wheelbase, which is 8.9 inches shorter than the truck. That will give it even better departure and breakover angles, as well as a turning circle of 35.4 feet—1.7 feet shorter than the truck.

The Hummer EV SUV looks like the pickup truck from the front, but the side view reveals a stubbier appearance. A full-size spare tire is mounted on the liftgate, and the rear three-quarter view gives some strong Hummer H3 vibes. The pickup’s large front trunk, sliding tailgate glass, Targa front roof panel, and second-row T-tops will be standard. The Targa panel and T-tops can fit in the frunk.

The Hummer EV SUV will share its interior with the pickup with seating for five passengers. A 13.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster dominate the simple upright dashboard. Like the pickup, the touchscreen will utilize the UnReal engine, which is a popular video-game program, to display 3D graphics and motion to indicate what the SUV is doing.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV

The Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 model will arrive first in the spring of 2023 and cost $105,595 including destination. A 20-module Ultium lithium-ion battery pack will power the three electric motors. It will have an 800-volt electric architecture with the ability to fast-charge at a rate of up to 300 kw. Edition 1 models will have the full 830 hp and 11,500 lb-ft of torque. Side assist steps and floor liners will be standard, as will 22-inch wheels.

The Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 with Extreme Off-Road Package will arrive at the same time with the same power output and drivetrain, but range will fall to 280-plus-miles and the price will increase to $110,595. Off-road equipment will include 18-inch wheels and 35-inch mud-terrain tires, underbody armor, and rock sliders. A front e-locker and virtual rear locker should help keep things moving in messy situations. Heavy-duty ball-spline half shafts will increase durability, and GM’s UltraVision underbody camera system with up to 18 camera views will show what’s going on around the vehicle while off-road.

The Hummer EV3X SUV model will cost $99,995 and follow first editions with deliveries set for spring 2023. It will have the same powertrain and specs as the Edition 1 models, and the Extreme Off-Road Package will be available, but it hasn’t been priced.

The Hummer EV2X SUV will also arrive in spring 2023 and cost $89,995. This model will feature the 800-volt architecture and 20-module Ultium lithium-ion battery pack delivering more than 300 miles of range, but it willl only have two electric motors. Power drops to 625 hp. Performance figures haven’t been detailed, but we do know the Extreme Off-Road Package will be available.

The base model will be known as the Hummer EV2 SUV, but it won’t arrive until the spring of 2024 with a base price of $79,995. A 16-module Ultium battery pack will power two electric motors to deliver more than 250 miles of range, up to 625 hp. An 800-volt architecture with the 20-module Ultium battery pack and more than 300 miles of range will be optional.

Like the Hummer EV pickup truck, the SUVs will be available with the CrabWalk feature that utilizes the available four-wheel steering system to step sideways to avoid tricky obstacles and maneuver in tight situations. Extract Mode, which can raise the ride height to 15.9 inches from the standard 9.9 inches, will also be available, and GMC will offer the hands-free Super Cruise highway driver-assist system.

GM will release more information on the 2024 GMC Hummer EV as we approach the on-sale date.