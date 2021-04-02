Edd China has a new YouTube show, the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz was teased, and Kevin Hart bought a new restomod. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Edd China, known best from the British TV show "Wheeler Dealers," has a new show coming to YouTube called "Edd China's Workshop Diaries." The first episode aired on April 2, and new episodes will air weekly going forward.

Genesis revealed the X concept. It's an electric coupe with a gorgeous design, stunning rear-wheel-drive proportions, and no interior. One can only hope but not expect the X concept to make its way to production.

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck was teased ahead of its official debut on April 15. The Santa Cruz will be based upon the Tucson compact crossover, built in the U.S., and aimed at the lifestyle crowd rather than the worksite.

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N was spotted undergoing testing on public roads wearing minimal camouflage. Set to feature the same hot turbocharged powertrain from the Veloster N, the Elantra N should be the VW Jetta R that never was, though it's unclear if it will power the front or all four wheels at this point.

Comedian Kevin Hart has a new toy. The celebrity purchased a 1959 Chevrolet Corvette restomod for $825,000 at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. With an LT1 6.2-liter V-8, a modern suspension, a reworked interior, and PPG Franny Green paint, Hart's latest ride is gorgeous.