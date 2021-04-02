Ford has announced collaboration with RTR Vehicles, ARB 4×4 Accessories and 4 Wheel Parts to expand the list of OEM-approved off-road parts and accessories that will be available this summer with the launch of the Bronco 2- and 4-door sport utility vehicles. Components will include suspension, drivetrain, wheels, body parts and off-road and camping gear, Ford said at the Easter Safari event in Moab, Utah.

“Off-road enthusiasts crave accessories to create their ultimate off-road machines,” Jeff Seaman, Ford regional product line manager, was quoted in the announcement, “so we’re accelerating the development of Bronco-specific offerings by working directly with three of the leading suppliers in the 4×4 arena to further build out our list of off-road parts and accessories available this summer.”

This past fall, Ford launched the Bronco Sport with more than 100 aftermarket accessory options. More than 200 Ford-approved items will be available with the arrival of the 2- and 4-door Broncos this summer.

RTR-equipped Bronco 4 Wheel Parts with roof-top tent ARB setup

“We’ve brought more companies into the personalization process a lot earlier than in the past to take advantage of the unique design aspects of Bronco and Bronco Sport, all aimed at making customization more accessible to a wider range of off-road enthusiasts – from hobbyists to professional off-roaders,” Seaman added. “In the end, no two Bronco SUVs should ever need to be the same. They can be as diverse as our customers are.”

Ford’s Easter Safari display includes many of the new parts. For example, a custom Bronco 4-door Outer Banks with Sasquatch package features JAC Products rock rails, fender flares by Air Design and Trail Armor rocker panel covers by Lund, a 40-inch curved LED light bar by Rigid, a retractable full-roof soft-top by Bestop, a matte-black hood wrap and Covercraft windshield sunscreen.

Inside the cabin, there is secure stowage with a DC Safety rear cargo organizer, a first-aid kit, a Tufty MOLLE straps, security drawer, and Console Vault.

RTR Vehicles is showing a heavy-duty Bronco 4-door Badlands with RTR rock sliders and rear bumper, RTR 3D-printed grille with simulated accent lights, 35-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires mounted to RTR Tech-6 wheels, roof-mounted Project X light bar, custom RTR graphics and 12-volt Type S Blizzard Box refrigerator/freezer.

ARB’s customer, Bronco Badlands, showcases airbag-compliant front and rear bumpers, heavy-duty rock sliders and differential cover, ARB twin compressor, jack and Zero refrigerator/freezer.

4 Wheel Parts’ Bronco 4-door Black Diamond series features a modular front bumper, skid plate and winch platform, heavy-duty suspension components, custom roof rack and light mounts, Smittybilt overhead tent and camping gear, awning and refrigerator/air system, as well as 37-inch BFGoodrich® mud-terrain tires on 17-inch Method alloy wheels.

This article, written by Larry Edsall, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.