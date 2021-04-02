A Chevrolet Corvette raced by Briggs Cunningham in the 1960 24 Hours of Le Mans and thought lost forever will be sold during the 2021 Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance. The car will be offered without reserve at an RM Sotheby's auction and is likely to fetch over $1 million.

A rare opportunity has come up for the ultimate Mitsubishi fan. The automaker's United Kingdom arm is selling vehicles from its heritage collection, one of which is a 2001 Lancer Evolution VI Tommi Makinen edition signed by the man himself.

Electric-vehicle startup Rivian has announced industry-leading warranties for its R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV. Both vehicles go on sale this summer, priced from $75,000 and $77,500, respectively.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

