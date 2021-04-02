As it gears up to start deliveries of its R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV this summer, electric-vehicle startup Rivian has provided details on the warranties customers can expect.

For the complete vehicle, there's a five-year/60,000-mile comprehensive warranty.

Then there are eight-year/175,000-mile warranties for both the battery and drivetrain. Rivian also guarantees the battery will retain at least 70% of its capacity for eight years.

On top of this, Rivian provides an eight-year warranty with unlimited miles for corrosion of body panels.

Rivian R1S

Those warranties are impressive, especially when you consider that Tesla, the current standard in the EV arena, offers a maximum eight-year/150,000-mile warranty on its batteries, and this is limited to the Model S and Model X. The Model 3 Standard Range warranty only covers 100,000 miles, while the warranty for all other Model 3 variants and the Model Y covers 120,000 miles.

Rivian's comprehensive warranty is also better than the standard one offered by Tesla which is a four-year/50,000-mile warranty.

Rivian, which is considering going public via an IPO, originally unveiled the R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. The vehicles arrive in special Launch Edition guise offering 300 miles of range and prices starting from $75,000 for the pickup and $77,500 for the SUV.

Regular versions will arrive in 2022, with pricing starting from $67,500 for the pickup and $70,000 for the SUV.