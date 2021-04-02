Land Rover's Range Rover SVAutobiography already sits atop the totem pole in the hierarchy of Range Rover models, but there's now one that's just a little extra special.

Unveiled this week, it's called the Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate, and it features a plush interior that wouldn't look out of place in a vehicle from Bentley or Rolls-Royce.

Developed by Jaguar Land Rover's SVO special vehicles department, the SUV sports an exclusive exterior combining satin-finished Orchard Green and pearl Narvik Black plant, with a few copper accents—like those found on the exterior lettering which also feature Gloss Black knurled infill.

2021 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate

The interior is the real highlight, particularly the rear where an extended center console splits a pair of reclining seats featuring hot stone massagers and calf and foot supports. The extended center console also features its own Zenith clock, refrigerated compartment, and deployable tables. Buyers are free to choose their trim options but the folks at SVO recommend going with Vintage Tan leather from Poltrona Frau together with Copper Weave Carbon Fiber accents.

The Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate has only been announced for the United Kingdom, where it is priced to start at 147,441 British pounds (approximately $204,050). It can be ordered with short- or long-wheelbase body styles and either a plug-in hybrid powertrain or supercharged V-8. The latter is rated at 557 hp.

Buyers with a little patience may want to wait for a redesigned Range Rover currently in the works. The new design is expected to be introduced for the 2022 model year and will bring a new platform and possibly the availability of a battery-electric option at some point.