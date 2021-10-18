Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) has already provided a sample of how the naturally aspirated 3.9-liter V-12 in its T.50 supercar sounds, but attendees of this past weekend's Goodwood Members' Meeting in the U.K. were given a much better taste.

GMA used the annual event at Goodwood Motor Circuit for the dynamic debut of the new T.50, and none other than former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Dario Franchitti, now a GMA development driver and spokesman, was behind the wheel for some hot laps.

Thankfully we have some video from the event, complete with engine sounds from the T.50. Spoiler alert: it sounds epic.

GMA T.50 Cosworth V-12 engine

When Franchitti is able to stretch the car's legs, the T.50's V-12 shrieks like the engine of an early 2000s Formula One car. That's thanks to a 12,100 rpm redline, which the company claims is the highest of any production car. The company also attributes the lack of forced induction, and the ram-air intake mounted right behind the driver's head, to the car's fantastic high-pitched sound.

Responsible for the engine's development was Cosworth, which has previously supplied F1 power units. Working with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, peak output is 654 hp and 344 lb-ft of torque. Those numbers aren't world-beating for a supercar these days, but keep in mind that the T.50 only weighs 2,174 pounds, about 200 pounds less than a Miata. That light weight is thanks in part to the engine only weighing 392 pounds.

GMA isn't interested in chasing numbers. Instead of trying to beat a top-speed record or Nürburgring lap time, the company developed the T.50 to be the ultimate analog supercar. That's why the V-12 is coupled to a 6-speed manual transmission, which most competitors have abandoned.

GMA T.50

The T.50 will almost certainly be entertaining to drive. During a test drive, Murray chirped the tires at just 3,000 rpm. At higher speeds, the T.50 uses trick aerodynamic aids, including a fan inspired by Murray's Brabham BT46B "Fan Car" F1 racer from 1978.

Unveiled in 2020, only 125 T.50 supercars will be built, including 100 road cars and 25 T.50s Niki Lauda track cars, which ditch the manual transmission but get more power and even more extreme aerodynamic elements.

In case you were wondering, all of these are gone, despite the $3 million price. For buyers who missed out, there may be the chance to own a more affordable GMA supercar possibly sharing the T.50's V-12 but featuring a new chassis.