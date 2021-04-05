Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) has already provided a sample of how the 3.9-liter Cosworth V-12 in its T.50 supercar sounds, but on Wednesday the company released a video of the engine running a simulated lap of Le Mans' Circuit de la Sarthe on the dynamometer. Spoiler alert: it sounds epic.

In the video, GMA namesake Gordon Murray seems as proud of the engine note as he does of any other aspect of the car. Murray attributes the lack of forced induction, and the ram-air intake mounted right behind the driver's head, to the car's fantastic high-pitched sound.

Gordon Murray's first drive in a GMA T.50 prototype

On the simulated Mulsanne Straight, the V-12 shrieks like the engine of an early 2000s Formula One car. That's thanks to a 12,100 rpm redline, which the company claims is the highest of any production car. GMA also claims its engine is the lightest V-12 in a production car, at 392 pounds.

Working with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, peak output is 654 horsepower and 344 pound-feet of torque. Those numbers aren't world-beating for a supercar these days, but keep in mind that the T.50 only weighs 2,174 pounds, about 200 pounds less than a Miata.

Murray also isn't interested in chasing numbers. Instead of trying to beat a top-speed record or Nürburgring lap time, he designed the T.50 to be the ultimate analog supercar. That's why the V-12 is coupled to a 6-speed manual transmission, which most competitors have abandoned.

The T.50 will almost certainly be entertaining to drive. During a recent test drive, Murray chirped the tires at just 3,000 rpm. At higher speeds, the T.50 uses trick aerodynamic aids, including a fan inspired by Murray's Brabham BT46B "Fan Car" F1 racer from 1978.

Only 125 T.50 supercars will be built, including 100 road cars and 25 T.50s Niki Lauda track cars, which ditch the manual transmission but get more power and even more extreme aerodynamic elements.